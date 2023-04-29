Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $70.23.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

