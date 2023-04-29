Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $827.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. Caleres has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201,784 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,269,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1,043.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

