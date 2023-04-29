Callahan Advisors LLC Has $16.44 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $110.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

