Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 115 Per Share

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 115 ($1.44) per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Capricorn Energy’s previous dividend of $32.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 219.40 ($2.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 193 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 263.20 ($3.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 241.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £691.26 million, a P/E ratio of 158.99, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNE shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.43) to GBX 295 ($3.68) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 235 ($2.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 230 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253 ($3.16).

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

