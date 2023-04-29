Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $88.00. The company traded as high as $81.82 and last traded at $81.74, with a volume of 757797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.39.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $133,360,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

