Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

NYSE CSL opened at $215.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.