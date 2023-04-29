Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 680.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,415 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 964,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 104.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 702,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

