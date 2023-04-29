Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 2,289,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 3,252,450 shares.The stock last traded at $207.31 and had previously closed at $216.19.

The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.59.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

