Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $40.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sun acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,237,000 after buying an additional 233,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,880,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after buying an additional 43,939 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,933,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Articles

