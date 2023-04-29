CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) versus KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Critical Contrast

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $15.64, suggesting a potential upside of 45.65%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

76.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -16.60% -22.34% -3.61% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust -5.43% 8.54% 1.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $563.01 million 0.06 -$93.48 million N/A N/A KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $185.87 million 3.99 $38.10 million ($0.66) -16.27

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was founded on October 2, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

