CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Up 6.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBREGet Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $74.76 and last traded at $74.48. 441,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,597,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.94.

The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

