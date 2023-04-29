Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s current price.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.07.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

TSE CVE opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.27. The firm has a market cap of C$43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.90 and a 12-month high of C$31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.25). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of C$14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.1501976 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,560.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090. Corporate insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.