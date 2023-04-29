Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Lori Jean Robinson Sells 1,400 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

CNC stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Centene by 1,837.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $118,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.