Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Lori Jean Robinson Sells 1,400 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CNC stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Centene by 1,837.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $118,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

