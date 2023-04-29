CF Industries (CF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CF Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 239,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

