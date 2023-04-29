Charles J. Baird Acquires 1,000 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) Director Charles J. Baird bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,975.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $36.01 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $647.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,802,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,010,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 82,705 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 30.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 189,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 44,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

