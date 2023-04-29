Charles J. Baird Acquires 1,000 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) Director Charles J. Baird bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,975.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $36.01 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $647.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.69.
Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.
