Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee expects that the energy company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CQP. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.84. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

