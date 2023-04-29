Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

