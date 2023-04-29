Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Shares of CHD opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.21.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

