Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,040 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 41,155 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 152,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1,936.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

