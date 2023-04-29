Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

CMTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.73. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a current ratio of 51.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 187.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,667,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

