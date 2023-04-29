Clarus (CLAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Clarus has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.12 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. On average, analysts expect Clarus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. Clarus has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clarus in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 125.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

