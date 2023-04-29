Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Shares Down 12.5%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 115,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 982,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Clean Air Metals Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$17.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Clean Air Metals

(Get Rating)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property that consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project, which consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Air Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Air Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.