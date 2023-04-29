Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Arlene M. Yocum Purchases 1,500 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,493.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.4 %

CLF stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

