CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.36

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 1723094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 43.22%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

