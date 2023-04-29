Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CCEP opened at $64.47 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,412,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after acquiring an additional 333,403 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,621,000 after acquiring an additional 32,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of research firms have commented on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($72.22) in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

