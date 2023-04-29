Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 106,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

