Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,818 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE CL opened at $79.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

