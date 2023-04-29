Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLB. Stephens increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

COLB opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 143.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,742,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,217,000 after buying an additional 1,617,132 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,169 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $33,148,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $21,769,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

