Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Chevron stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average is $171.62.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.
Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.
