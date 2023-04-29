Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Earnings Beat

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $38.57 and last traded at $38.51. Approximately 4,040,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,735,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.
The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Trading Up 2.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
See Also
