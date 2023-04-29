Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Earnings Beat

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $38.57 and last traded at $38.51. Approximately 4,040,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,735,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

