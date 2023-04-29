Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Up 7.7% on Strong Earnings

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $145.54 and last traded at $143.01. 42,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 255,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.83.

The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,353,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,490,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.43.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.