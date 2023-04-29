CommScope Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,888 call options on the company. This is an increase of 279% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,817 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Up 7.4 %

COMM opened at $4.93 on Friday. CommScope has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 114,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,315 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in CommScope by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 204,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.