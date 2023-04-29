Community Health Systems (CYH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CYH opened at $6.34 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 6,925,737 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 558.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 828,687 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

