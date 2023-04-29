Comparing DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% Oak Street Health -23.57% N/A -25.08%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oak Street Health 1 14 2 0 2.06

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DocGo and Oak Street Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

DocGo currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.25%. Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $33.27, indicating a potential downside of 14.64%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Volatility & Risk

DocGo has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DocGo and Oak Street Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million 1.98 $34.58 million $0.32 26.56 Oak Street Health $2.16 billion 4.40 -$509.20 million ($2.21) -17.63

DocGo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DocGo beats Oak Street Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

