Comparing FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) & Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and Portillo’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.21 -$126.19 million ($7.66) -0.69 Portillo’s $587.10 million 1.79 $10.85 million $0.25 86.48

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Portillo’s 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FAT Brands and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Portillo’s has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.26%. Given Portillo’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -30.99% N/A -6.56% Portillo’s 1.85% 2.48% 1.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FAT Brands has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Portillo’s beats FAT Brands on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

