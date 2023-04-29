Comparing Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) & Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile -232.65% -136.92% -81.45% Sidus Space -176.07% -171.41% -102.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Sidus Space’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $7.55 million 0.91 -$23.63 million ($1.68) -0.07 Sidus Space $7.29 million 1.19 -$12.84 million ($0.75) -0.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sidus Space has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Siyata Mobile. Sidus Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siyata Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.1% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Sidus Space shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Sidus Space shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Siyata Mobile has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sidus Space has a beta of -1.52, indicating that its stock price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Siyata Mobile and Sidus Space, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sidus Space 0 0 1 0 3.00

Siyata Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $0.75, suggesting a potential upside of 581.20%. Given Siyata Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than Sidus Space.

Summary

Siyata Mobile beats Sidus Space on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siyata Mobile

(Get Rating)

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories. In addition, it offers 4G LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, in-vehicle communication devices that incorporate voice, push-to-talk over cellular, navigation, and data fleet management solutions. Further, the company provides cellular booster solutions, such as Uniden U60C 4G and U65C 4G to enhance connectivity; Uniden U70 FN for inside buildings, Uniden UM50 FN for inside vehicles, and the Uniden UM2M FN that can connect to its Uniden UV350 in vehicle communicator; Uniden Mobile Coverage Kit; Mission Critical Push-To-Talk device; and Vehicle Kit 7, a vehicle kit accessory that provides an in-vehicle solution. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Sidus Space

(Get Rating)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

