Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $13.72 Average PT from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.72.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRK. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Comstock Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CRK stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Comstock Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.
Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources
In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Comstock Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
