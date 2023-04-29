Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $13.72 Average PT from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRK. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Comstock Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

