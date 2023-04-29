CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Trading Up 6.9% After Strong Earnings

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $125.36 and last traded at $122.04. Approximately 302,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 393,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.11.

The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

