Contrasting Data Knights Acquisition (DKDCA) and Its Rivals

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the "Commercial physical research" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Data Knights Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Data Knights Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Knights Acquisition Competitors 48 721 1298 28 2.62

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 37.30%. Given Data Knights Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Data Knights Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 5.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 440% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A $340,000.00 356.67 Data Knights Acquisition Competitors $1.75 billion $83.77 million 26.04

Data Knights Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition. Data Knights Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A -4.45% 0.35% Data Knights Acquisition Competitors -227.57% -12.17% -7.43%

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile



Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

