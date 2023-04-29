Contrasting Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) & Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -11.00% -12.66% -10.72% Nephros -71.94% -38.58% -32.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inspire Medical Systems and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Nephros 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $305.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.21%. Nephros has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 269.72%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

97.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Nephros’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $407.86 million 19.11 -$44.88 million ($1.64) -163.19 Nephros $9.98 million 1.49 -$7.38 million ($0.74) -1.92

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Nephros on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Pathogen Detection segment develops and sells portable, real-time water testing systems designed to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens in approximately one hour. The Renal Products segment consists of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

