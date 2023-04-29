Contrasting Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Provident Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FFW and Provident Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $21.27 million 2.28 $5.72 million $5.29 8.13 Provident Financial $39.45 million 2.48 $9.09 million $1.19 11.60

Profitability

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares FFW and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 24.26% N/A N/A Provident Financial 19.93% 7.17% 0.75%

Volatility and Risk

FFW has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FFW and Provident Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than FFW.

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. FFW pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Provident Financial beats FFW on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

