Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $381,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 45,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,432,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

