Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 66,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Corteva by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 56,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.12 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

