CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CSGP opened at $76.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

