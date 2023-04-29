Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 461.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

