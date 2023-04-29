Critical Analysis: TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) versus Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Smart for Life has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -12.38, suggesting that its share price is 1,338% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Smart for Life and TBG Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and TBG Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -168.73% -1,077.82% -104.75% TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart for Life and TBG Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $17.77 million 0.14 -$29.98 million ($59.50) -0.05 TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million 1.02 $530,000.00 N/A N/A

TBG Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart for Life.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About TBG Diagnostics

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

