Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.72. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

