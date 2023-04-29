Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $110.82 and last traded at $109.49. 227,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 571,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.47.

The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

CFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.30 per share, with a total value of $160,950.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.30 per share, with a total value of $160,950.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 in the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.