CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells $53,255.12 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) Director John S. Hendricks sold 51,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $53,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 703,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,338.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 2.9 %

CURI stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 65.24%. On average, research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Articles

