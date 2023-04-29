CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.28. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVI stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CVR Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CVR Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in CVR Energy by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.